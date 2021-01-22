Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report $28.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.50 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $27.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $119.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $126.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $114.94 million, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $116.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $31.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.28 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLIC. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $35,300.00. Also, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,985 shares of company stock valued at $142,180 in the last ninety days. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The First of Long Island by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 104,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,389. The stock has a market cap of $428.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.53. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

