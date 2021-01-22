Zacks: Analysts Expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.62. ABM Industries reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, CL King raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 259.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABM opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,954.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $42.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

