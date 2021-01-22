Zacks: Analysts Expect Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Camtek reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Camtek has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Camtek by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

