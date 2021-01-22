Zacks: Analysts Expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $243.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to announce $243.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.88 million and the highest is $247.40 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $259.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $984.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $970.77 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $956.20 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sterling Bancorp.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

STL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

See Also: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sterling Bancorp (STL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.