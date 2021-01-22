Zacks: Analysts Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ventas reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

VTR opened at $48.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,788,000 after buying an additional 4,750,131 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,251,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after buying an additional 635,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,031,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,902,000 after buying an additional 631,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.