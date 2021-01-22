Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.97 Million

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce sales of $653.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.14 million to $656.60 million. Donaldson posted sales of $662.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Donaldson.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.40.

NYSE DCI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 412,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $31.08 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Donaldson (DCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.