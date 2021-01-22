Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

Hess stock opened at $60.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

