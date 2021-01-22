Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 100,000 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $1,839,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $417,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $229,000.

MRSN opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $29.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

