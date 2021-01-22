Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.70. The Toro reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

