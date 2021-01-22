Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.71 Million

Brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $702.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $711.60 million and the lowest is $687.90 million. TopBuild reported sales of $662.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.92.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,477,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 500.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $215.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

