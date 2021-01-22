Zacks: Brokerages Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to Post $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.76 million. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other AAON news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $71.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46. AAON has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $72.25.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal and water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

