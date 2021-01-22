Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will report $73.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $294.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.80 million to $297.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $283.57 million, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Gabelli cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, G.Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

FBNC stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company had a trading volume of 102,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,234. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.23%.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $243,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 180,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

