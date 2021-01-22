Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will report $837.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $788.00 million and the highest is $901.27 million. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Capital Square LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 40,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

