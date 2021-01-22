Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.99 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce sales of $96.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.00 million. Rambus reported sales of $104.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $415.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $415.40 million to $415.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $439.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $443.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NASDAQ:RMBS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.62. 583,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,718.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,922,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Rambus by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,798,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Rambus by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,185,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after purchasing an additional 154,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

