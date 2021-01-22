Zacks: Brokerages Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,404,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 801.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 85,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 9.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 492,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBCF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.95. 9,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $34.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.98.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

