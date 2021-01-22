Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) to Hold

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arconic Corporation is a provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as architectural products to transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets. Arconic Corporation is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Arconic stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Arconic has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 170,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

