Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) to Hold

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BFIN opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. BankFinancial has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BankFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 460.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 44,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

