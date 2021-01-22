Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) to Sell

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berry Corporation is an independent upstream energy company which focuses on the conventional, long-lived oil reserves principally in the San Joaquin basin of California. Berry Corporation, formerly known as Berry Petroleum Corporation, is based in Dallas, Texas. “

BRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Berry Petroleum from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Berry Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.44.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.94. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 161,620 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Berry Petroleum by 267.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

