Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Strong Sell

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Citigroup increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of BSM opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 550,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 308,516 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,900,000 after acquiring an additional 290,717 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 225,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 197,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

