Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Hold

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FMAO opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.93. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

