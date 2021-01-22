Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Shares of Loop Industries stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.96 million, a PE ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.19. Loop Industries has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loop Industries will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loop Industries in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

