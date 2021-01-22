Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.34.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,251.25 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $121,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 308,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,247,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

