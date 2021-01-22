Zacks Investment Research Lowers Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

DCTH opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $70.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $146,395. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delcath Systems stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.61% of Delcath Systems worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

