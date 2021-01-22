Zacks Investment Research Lowers Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Hold

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on AAV-based gene therapy targeting the liver. The company operates principally in Germany and the U.S. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is headquartered in the U.K. “

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRLN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

