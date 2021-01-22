Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $2.89 price objective for the company. Renaissance Capital cut Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 111.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

