Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

LYG opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,565,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 319,517 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,454,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 478,236 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,641,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 292,314 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

