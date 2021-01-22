Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to Buy

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SAN opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $31,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 36.8% in the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $34,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

