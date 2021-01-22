Zacks Investment Research Upgrades boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of BHOOY stock opened at $92.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $52.73 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

