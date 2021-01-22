Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) to Buy

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on EXPGY. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $36.26 on Wednesday. Experian has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $41.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

