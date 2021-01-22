Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) to Buy

Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is engaged in automobile manufacturing and its related areas. It is a fully integrated independent auto firm with auto eco-systems like designing, research and development, production, distribution and servicing. Geely has its independent R&D in vehicles, engines, transmissions and hybrid technologies. In addition, the company provides moulds for automobile parts and components and automobile services. It also exports sedans. It sells its products through retail distributors and service stations. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Get Geely Automobile alerts:

Shares of GELYY opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $88.76.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geely Automobile (GELYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.