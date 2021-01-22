Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Strong-Buy

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 11,000 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $214,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,879 shares in the company, valued at $814,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 2,652 shares of SpartanNash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $51,236.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 492.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 398,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 12.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

