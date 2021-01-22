Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) Trading 1.6% Higher

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ETR:ZAL) traded up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €96.14 ($113.11) and last traded at €95.20 ($112.00). 414,241 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €93.70 ($110.24).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion and a PE ratio of 145.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

