Zano Tops One Day Volume of $38,814.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Zano has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $38,814.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zano has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00127304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00075710 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00280774 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00069324 BTC.

Zano’s total supply is 12,507,294 coins and its circulating supply is 10,477,794 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org.

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

