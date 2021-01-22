Zel Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.23 million and $684,866.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00266707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00085280 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00032720 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Zel

Zel (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 120,459,600 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official website is zel.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

Zel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

