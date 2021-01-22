ZEON Tops One Day Volume of $4,651.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. ZEON has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and approximately $4,651.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00065631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.94 or 0.00567901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.22 or 0.04279599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00015047 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016549 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.