Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zeons (OTCMKTS:ZEON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zeons Corporation produces and retails biofuels which consists of fuels for diesel, gasoline and natural gas. Zeons Corporation is based in Natchez, Mississippi. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZEON remained flat at $$1.50 during trading on Friday. 101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.55. Zeons has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Zeons Company Profile

Zeons Corporation provides research and development of energy solutions. It produces bio fuels, including fuels for diesel, gasoline, and natural gas engines from agricultural feed stocks, such as soybeans and corn. The company also offers a family of technologies that focus on the development of energy from various sources, and the conversion of waste into energy or other usable products.

