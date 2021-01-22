Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR) Trading 9.8% Higher

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 185,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 66,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The stock has a market cap of C$14.99 million and a PE ratio of -20.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (ZFR.V) (CVE:ZFR)

Zephyr Minerals Ltd., through its subsidiary, Zephyr Gold USA Ltd., engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Dawson-Green Mountain project comprising 140 unpatented mining claims, 11 patented lode mining claims, 1 state lease, and 1 patented placer mining claim covering an area of 1,388 hectares located in Colorado, the United States; a key mineral claim, the Judith Placer Mining Claim at its Dawson gold project in Colorado.

