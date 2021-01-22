Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $741.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $741.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $751.52 million. Zillow Group posted sales of $943.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $152.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 172.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 56,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

