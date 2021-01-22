Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Argus

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target upped by Argus from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Barclays cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.11.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $47.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $358,880.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

