ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

ZIOP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.54. 403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $758.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

