ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.06.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stephens began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CTO Nir Keren sold 142,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $5,790,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $4,121,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,678,953 shares of company stock valued at $116,516,224.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,025.0% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 121.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,098 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 453.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,175,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.