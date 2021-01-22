ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.62 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $53,833.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00054684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00127907 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00075913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00282778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00069821 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

