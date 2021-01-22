Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Zur Rose Group stock remained flat at $$435.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.86. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $405.00 and a 12-month high of $435.00.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

