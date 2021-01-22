Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) Given a CHF 451.90 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been given a CHF 451.90 price target by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 415 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 395 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 403.81.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

