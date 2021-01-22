Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ (ZYNE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

ZYNE stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

