-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09.

SA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 69,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 353,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,153. Seabridge Gold has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $22.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -284.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

