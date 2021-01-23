$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Insperity posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,201. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after acquiring an additional 375,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,326,000 after acquiring an additional 306,575 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 474,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.72. Insperity has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.