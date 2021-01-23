-$0.46 EPS Expected for BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BeyondSpring’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.36). BeyondSpring posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will report full-year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to ($1.29). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BeyondSpring.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYSI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of BYSI stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.66. 493,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,282. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYSI. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth $503,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

