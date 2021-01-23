$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

HDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE HDB opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $76.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

