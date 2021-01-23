-$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $57.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

